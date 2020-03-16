Global  

The Worst-Case Estimates for US Coronavirus Deaths

The Worst-Case Estimates for US Coronavirus Deaths Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officials have presented four possible scenarios for the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The scenarios have not been made public by the CDC.

According to the New York Times, the CDC's model of the worst case scenario equates to the infection of between 160 million to 214 million Americans.

The current population of the United States is approximately 327 million people.

Of those infected, between 220,000 and 1.7 million could die.

Between 2.4 million and 21 million people in the U.S. could require hospitalization.

Currently, there are close to 925,000 staffed hospital beds in the U.S. The worst case scenario would result if no action is taken in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

An effort to weaken the spread of the virus is currently underway by both the Federal and local governments, as well as major corporations.

