Human Trial Begins for Coronavirus Vaccine: Report 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:03s - Published Human Trial Begins for Coronavirus Vaccine: Report A source within the government says human testing has now begun on the first phase of a coronavirus vaccine. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Recent related news from verified sources First U.S. clinical human trial of potential coronavirus vaccine set to start Monday A human clinical trial of a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus will begin on Monday, the AP...

