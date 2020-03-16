Emotional Foster thanks those who stood by her during ‘dark’ RHI fall-out

Arlene Foster has paid emotional tribute to those who stuck by her in the face of unfounded corruption allegations about Stormont’s botched green energy scheme.

The First Minister and DUP leader’s voiced cracked as she reflected on the “dark” times she experienced since the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) controversy brought down powersharing more than three years ago.

Mrs Foster was addressing the Assembly chamber on the findings of the public inquiry into the ill-fated scheme.