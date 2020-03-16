Global  

Maryland Officials Order Bars, Restaurants To Close

Maryland Officials Order Bars, Restaurants To Close

Maryland Officials Order Bars, Restaurants To Close

Gov.

Larry Hogan ordered all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to close while Maryland tries to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

