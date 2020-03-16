Coronavirus In Maryland: Monday Noon Update 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:37s - Published Coronavirus In Maryland: Monday Noon Update There are now 37 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to the state health department Monday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan advises residents over 60 to stay home Maryland still has six confirmed cases of COVID-19 but two more people are showing symptoms and...

bizjournals - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this