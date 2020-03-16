Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Self Quarantine

Self Quarantine

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Self Quarantine
News 12's reporter, Joeli Poole is in self quarantine after a cruise.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Self Quarantine

Coronavirus has people around the world self quaranting themselves.

One of our reporters is following suit.

This is strictly precautionary news 12 now's joeli poole joins us live with more.

Time to check in with chip now for our first look at the weather.

Here's a live look from our c-h-i memorial camera at covenant college, from the e-p-b fiber optics weather cam network.

Still to come here on wdef news 12 at noon... here's a live look from our c-h-i memorial camera at covenant college, from the e-p-b fiber optics weather cam network.

Still to come here on wdef news 12 at noon... i'm not going to the gym right now is extremely athletic.

This is very hard to get work out five days a week being right now is like that national park that you can still go out so perfectly find it deep and ongoing.

I find going and taking my dog to walk and get it.

I can't not go crazy sitting in time to understand people have an issue right right now and also the social distancing always take my dogs.

My mom earlier this week.

I hope you and 60 from the senescent more important have to go out.

This is one 6 feet or more distance from you when i come in contact with.

I have to go out and stockpile a whole bunch because she's a.

I asked leslie selassi about 14 days talent is suppose to be in quarantine about the strategies i have to go out in public.

I void the drive- through's eyed boy going out to eat and we will miss much as possible can be cooking a lot anything like that but still be prevented by digressions to keep me and my roommate for now.

He and ernie are saying fixing awa the as much as possible as well.

Elise can see a lot of me checking with you guys by young social media will last shot and station now has not what you want to know disappointing how got here been talking away with mike preparing for the demo like rees before anything like that keep



Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Ekta urges fans to “stay safe''

Bollywood celebrities have been urging their fans on social media to take precaution and stay safe in...
IndiaTimes - Published

Warren Buffett's daughter Susie goes into self-quarantine after coronavirus exposure

Susie Buffett, the daughter of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, has reportedly gone into...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NayTYflower

𝓷𝓪𝔂 RT @iqraanabi: “how’s self quarantine going?” https://t.co/6dzU8UjoeZ 2 seconds ago

NRA_4ME

🚂❤️Kiss my Red Bot🇺🇸🇮🇱❌🚫🍻⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @cgr5555: So Canada,When the rubber meets the road. Strong border security does work!Yes,A country has to protect its borders, and if so… 3 seconds ago

MotloutsiTshepo

tshepo motloutsi @FlawaBuhle This self quarantine doesn't work for you 3 seconds ago

idk_aliii

ali🛸 VOTE RT @lexi4prez: working from home is a luxury many working class people don’t have. yes we can close everything down & self quarantine, but… 3 seconds ago

vivianajiye

Vivian RT @MatthewFoldi: “How’s nationwide self-quarantine going?” https://t.co/oP7sdQiUPA 3 seconds ago

KIRO7Seattle

KIRO 7 RT @SiemnyKIRO7: "Treat the next two weeks as a period of self-quarantine." @kcexec #coronavirus 3 seconds ago

TaranjaMunashe

Economist_TARANJA TARANJA RT @HeraldZimbabwe: #BREAKING A Bulawayo woman who had travelled to South Africa for medical reasons has been placed under self quarantine… 3 seconds ago

lads04

Diana Beer RT @ChidiNwatu: @realDonaldTrump @NYGovCuomo @NYGovCuomo is leading the best response to this health crisis. Step aside, self-quarantine… 4 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Here Are Some Items You Need If You're Quarantined at Home [Video]

Here Are Some Items You Need If You're Quarantined at Home

These are some items you need to have during self quarantine. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published
News 12 Now's Joeli Poole In Self Quarantine After Cruise [Video]

News 12 Now's Joeli Poole In Self Quarantine After Cruise

News 12 Now's Joeli Poole is self quarantining after cruise last week.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.