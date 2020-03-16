Hundreds line up as LA order closures of bars, gyms, theatres, restaurants

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare
Hundreds of people were seen lining up at Costco in Marina del Rey, Los Angeles on Monday (March 16), after Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti ordered a set of restrictions on businesses last night.

Garcetti ordered the closure of gyms, bars and movie theatres and in-person dining in restaurants to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

