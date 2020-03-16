Global  

Coronavirus Update: Hoboken Curfew Goes Into Effect Tonight

A curfew imposed by the mayor goes into effect tonight that follows new restrictions on bars and restaurants.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: NJ Cities Set Restrictions For Businesses [Video]

Coronavirus Update: NJ Cities Set Restrictions For Businesses

Hoboken and other New Jersey cities are imposing new restrictions for bar and restaurants, along with a curfew. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:40Published
Hoboken, N.J. Announces Curfew [Video]

Hoboken, N.J. Announces Curfew

Hoboken, N.J. announces a city-wide curfew in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published
