Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK

Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK

Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel” as he urged people to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres.

Mr Johnson said anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay at home for 14 days.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

PM Johnson tells Britain: stop non-essential contact

British people need to stop non-essential contact and avoid clubs, pubs, theaters and all unnecessary...
Reuters - Published

Stop social contact, UK PM Johnson says, as coronavirus spreads faster

British people need to stop non-essential social contact and avoid clubs, pubs, theatres and all...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM: Everyone should stop 'non-essential contact' [Video]

PM: Everyone should stop 'non-essential contact'

Boris Johnson has extended government guidance and restrictions over the Covid-19 outbreak, calling for everyone to stop 'non-essential contact' and unnecessary travel. The Prime minister also called..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:37Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.