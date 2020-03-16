Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate Biden committed to choosing a woman as his vice president at the Democratic debate on Sunday.

Joe Biden, Democratic debate The former vice president confirmed the news later in the evening on social media.

Joe Biden, via Twitter When Sen.

Bernie Sanders was asked if he would also commit to a female vice president, he responded, “In all likelihood, I will.” Political analysts have suggested Sen.

Kamala Harris, Sen.

Amy Klobuchar, Sen.

Elizabeth Warren, former Georgia statehouse lawmaker Stacey Abrams and Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer could all be potential candidates.

The Democratic presidential debate was held on Sunday without an audience due to the coronavirus.