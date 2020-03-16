Stock Market Trading Is Halted
After Dow Falls 2,200 Points At opening, the S&P 500
also fell by nearly eight percent.
Nasdaq fell by
close to six percent.
The plunge follows the Fed's interest
rate slash down to near-zero.
It's likely the move by the
Federal Reserve was seen as a
desperate act to stabilize markets.
Kit Juckes, Societe Generale, via NBC News Analysts also indicate that
the move addresses just a small part
of the current financial challenges.
Greg McBride, Bankrate.
Com, via NBC News