Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are having a baby girl 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:56s - Published Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are having a baby girl Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews are set to welcome their second child, a baby girl, into the world this summer.

