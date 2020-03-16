Hundreds of bats burned in Indonesia in bid to prevent coronavirus spread

The Surakarta City Government together with the Natural Resources Conservation Center (BKSDA) of Central Java Province, Indonesia, has burned hundreds of bats confiscated from traders at Depok Market, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Distressing footage from Monday (March 16) shows the extermination of these bats.

Acting Head of the Department of Agriculture, Food Security and Fisheries, Said Romadhon, said the destruction of 193 bats was a step to anticipate the spread of the coronavirus because the animal was suspected as the source of the spread of the disease.

"As many as 193 bats were put into cages to be sedated.

After that they were destroyed by burning," he said.

It is still unclear what the source of the virus is.