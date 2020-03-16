Things the CDC Wants You to Consider Before Traveling Within the U.S. 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:11s - Published Things the CDC Wants You to Consider Before Traveling Within the U.S. If you’re still wondering if you should travel within the U.S., the CDC says you should consider these six things before you head out the door. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this MNSchoolCosmetology Are you thinking of going lighter for spring? As cosmetologists, it is important to consider not only our client’s… https://t.co/MCJoA7zrwl 3 days ago Delilah. I have just written a piece on things to consider before starting a career as a YouTuber or Vlogger. Who wants to read it? 3 days ago June RT @pye: One of the amendments @SenMikeLee wants the Senate to consider would provide Americans with an extra layer of protections, requiri… 5 days ago Jason Pye One of the amendments @SenMikeLee wants the Senate to consider would provide Americans with an extra layer of prote… https://t.co/kxrAYVF7Cx 5 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources United Airlines Cancels Several Flights to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak



United Airlines has canceled dozens of flights to China as the death toll of the coronavirus climbs. The CDC has recommended that travelers avoid nonessential travel to China and President Trump has.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:20 Published on January 29, 2020