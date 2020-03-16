Indonesian train station sprayed with disinfectant amid COVID-19 fears 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:31s - Published Indonesian train station sprayed with disinfectant amid COVID-19 fears Video footage from Monday (March 16) shows workers spray disinfectants at a train station in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid growing fears. 0

