Large spaced-out queues seen at supermarket in central Italy

Large spaced-out queues seen at supermarket in central Italy

Large spaced-out queues seen at supermarket in central Italy

Large queues seen at an Esselunga supermarket in the locked down Italian city of Milan.

People are seen metres apart waiting to be let into the shop, as part of social distancing to prevent potential coronavirus infection.

The clip was filmed today (March 16).

