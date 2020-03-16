Global  

Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown Measures

Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown Measures

Spain, France And Other Countries In Europe Announce Lockdown Measures

European governments are enacting full or partial lockdowns to prevent spread of the virus.

Italy, France and Spain report more coronavirus deaths

Italy, France and Spain, the three European countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus, have each...
CBS News - Published

Millions confined to homes after Spain and France impose lockdowns

Measures mean 174m people in Europe now face restrictions on movement in their own countries
FT.com - Published


Watch | Coronavirus: Spaniards applaud health workers from windows & balconies [Video]

Watch | Coronavirus: Spaniards applaud health workers from windows & balconies

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Spaniards applaud health workers from balconies. People took their windows and balconies honouring public health workers. Spain is among the worst hit countries in Europe after..

Elderly Britons May Be In Self-Isolation For Four Months [Video]

Elderly Britons May Be In Self-Isolation For Four Months

Britain has taken a distinctly different approach to tackling coronavirus from European countries such as Italy, Spain and France. The latter have imposed stringent lockdowns to try to slow the spread..

