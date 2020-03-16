Global  

Four States To Continue Presidential Primaries Despite Coronavirus Fears

Democratic presidential primaries in four states will still have voting despite the coronavirus outbreak.

State officials said Ohio, Illinois, Florida and Arizona will continue with their primaries.

According to Reuters, other states have postponed or are considering delaying future voting.

Georgia and Louisiana postponed their primaries that were set for March 24 and April 4.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended cancelling gatherings of 50 or more.

