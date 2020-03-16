Heartwarming moment boy hugs mom upon returning from coronavirus hospital after nearly a month

An eight-year-old boy hugged his mum returning back from coronavirus hospital after 29 days in northern China.

The touching moment, shot in the city of Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province on March 14, shows the boy running to hug his mum once she got off the bus.

The mother was working in the isolation ward in a coronavirus hospital for 15 days and then self quarantined for 14 before returning back to see her son.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

The video is mute because the original version contained reporter's commentary.