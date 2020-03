Gov. Tony Evers orders ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people

WANT TO TELL YOU ABOUT MAJORTHINGS TO BREAK JUST IN THELAST COUPLE OF HOURS.

JUSTMOMENTS AGO... GOVERNOR EVERSORDERING A BAN ON MASSGATHERINGS OF 50 OR MOREPEOPLE IN THE STATE OFWISCONSIN.

WEST ALLISREPORTING ITS FIRST CONFIRMEDCASE OF CORONAVIRUS.

MAYOR DANDEVINE REPORTS THE PERSONRECENTLY RETURNED FROMINTERNATIONAL TRAVEL.MILWAUKEE PUBLIC MARKET...SUSPENDING PUBLIC DINING ANDCONGREGATING UNTIL FURTHERNOTICE... BUT WILL REMAIN OPENFOR CARRY OUT AND TO-GOORDERS.

POTAWATOMI HOTEL ANDCASINO IS CLOSING.

THEY'RESHUTTING DOWN OPERATIONS AT5PM TOMORROW NIGHT... BUTPLEDGE TO CONTINUE PAYINGEMPLOYEES DURING THE CLOSURE.ALSO WITHIN THE HOUR...BARTOLOTTA RESTAURANT GROUP ISSUSPENDING IN-PERSON DINING INALL ITS RESTAURANTS... AFTERLUNCH TODAY.

SOME LOCATIONSWILL OFFER CURB-SIDE PICKUPOPTIONS FOR DINNER STARTINGTOMORROW.