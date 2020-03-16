Global  

Vatican Holy Week Celebrations 'Under Study' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Vatican Holy Week Celebrations 'Under Study' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Vatican Holy Week Celebrations 'Under Study' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A Vatican spokesperson said all celebrations during the week before Easter are &quot;confirmed,&quot; but it&apos;s unclear if the public will be allowed to attend.

