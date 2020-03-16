Dallas Cowboys Franchise Tag QB Dak Prescott

StopShifty RT @MySportsUpdate: The #Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott, per @AdamSchefter. Barring a last-minute deal, this mean… 1 minute ago

James Hale RT @DallasCowboysPR: The Dallas Cowboys designated QB Dak Prescott as the club's Franchise Player on Monday. The Cowboys also re-signed TE… 3 minutes ago

Benedict Laryea RT @TheHerd: The Dallas Cowboys have used the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott: From March 2nd — where @ColinCowherd was right: ht… 4 minutes ago

WHALE CUM #EZAF RT @DemBoyz_News: BREAKING: The Dallas Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott (per @DavidMooreDMN) https://t.co/H0QE7If2JO 11 minutes ago

Dallas Cowboys Public Relations The Dallas Cowboys designated QB Dak Prescott as the club's Franchise Player on Monday. The Cowboys also re-signed TE Blake Jarwin. 12 minutes ago

Philip Velez Jr. RT @247Sports: Snoop Dogg was not a fan of the Dallas Cowboys putting the franchise tag on Dak Prescott, goes on epic rant. https://t.co/a… 12 minutes ago

247Sports Snoop Dogg was not a fan of the Dallas Cowboys putting the franchise tag on Dak Prescott, goes on epic rant.… https://t.co/EOl6Yw90V5 20 minutes ago