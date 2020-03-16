Global  

Dallas Cowboys Franchise Tag QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys Franchise Tag QB Dak Prescott
NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Cowboys put franchise tag on Dak Prescott; Amari Cooper still in doubt

We expect Dak Prescott to be a Cowboy all along, but what about Amari Cooper?
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by Pro Football Talk, FOX Sports


Colin Cowherd: Using exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott was the right move by the Cowboys

Colin Cowherd: Using exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott was the right move by the CowboysThe Dak Prescott contract saga appears to have finally come to an end as the Dallas Cowboys have...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by Pro Football Talk



StopShifty

StopShifty RT @MySportsUpdate: The #Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott, per @AdamSchefter. Barring a last-minute deal, this mean… 1 minute ago

jhale24

James Hale RT @DallasCowboysPR: The Dallas Cowboys designated QB Dak Prescott as the club's Franchise Player on Monday. The Cowboys also re-signed TE… 3 minutes ago

blaryea89

Benedict Laryea RT @TheHerd: The Dallas Cowboys have used the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott: From March 2nd — where @ColinCowherd was right: ht… 4 minutes ago

whaleccum

WHALE CUM #EZAF RT @DemBoyz_News: BREAKING: The Dallas Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott (per @DavidMooreDMN) https://t.co/H0QE7If2JO 11 minutes ago

DallasCowboysPR

Dallas Cowboys Public Relations The Dallas Cowboys designated QB Dak Prescott as the club's Franchise Player on Monday. The Cowboys also re-signed TE Blake Jarwin. 12 minutes ago

Mr_MBA_25

Philip Velez Jr. RT @247Sports: Snoop Dogg was not a fan of the Dallas Cowboys putting the franchise tag on Dak Prescott, goes on epic rant. https://t.co/a… 12 minutes ago

247Sports

247Sports Snoop Dogg was not a fan of the Dallas Cowboys putting the franchise tag on Dak Prescott, goes on epic rant.… https://t.co/EOl6Yw90V5 20 minutes ago

mrwrightnow1

john wright RT @thesportscast1: Franchise tag placed on @dallascowboys QB Dak Prescott worth $33 million. Dallas has until July 15 to workout a long te… 21 minutes ago


Cowboys Celebrate 60 Years As NFL Franchise [Video]

Cowboys Celebrate 60 Years As NFL Franchise

THere's a celebration happening Tuesday evening at the Main Event in Grand Prairie.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:50
