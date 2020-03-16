Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Funniest Cat Valentine Moments on Victorious

Top 10 Funniest Cat Valentine Moments on Victorious

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:21s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Funniest Cat Valentine Moments on Victorious

Top 10 Funniest Cat Valentine Moments on Victorious

The funniest Cat Valentine moments on Victorious definitely deserves a list of her own!

For this list, we’ll be looking at Catarina Valentine’s most laugh-inducing moments from “Victorious” only!

Sorry “Sam & Cat.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Funniest Cat Valentine Moments on Victorious

The funniest Cat Valentine moments on Victorious definitely deserves a list of her own!

For this list, we’ll be looking at Catarina Valentine’s most laugh-inducing moments from “Victorious” only!

Sorry “Sam & Cat.” Our countdown includes Cat punches Tori in the face, Cat’s spending spree, Cat gets addicted to Bibble, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Times Sam Puckett Was the Best Character on iCarly [Video]

Top 10 Times Sam Puckett Was the Best Character on iCarly

These are the time Sam Puckett was the best character on iCarly. For this list, we’ll be looking at those times when Sam owned Nickelodeon’s iCarly.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:56Published
Spring Break Fails [Video]

Spring Break Fails

Ah yes! It's time to take a week off for some good ole fashion Spring Break fun! But when you're having so much fun in the sun, do you know what's bound to happen? Flying off of inflatable rafts,..

Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos     Duration: 09:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.