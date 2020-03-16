Global  

Australians are really concerned about Tom Hanks' Vegemite toast

Tom Hanks is dividing social media users around the world, especially Australians, after sharing a photo of his afternoon snack.

The mixed reactions began when Hanks, who is currently quarantined in Australia with his wife, Rita Wilson, shared the image to social media.

The 63-year-old actor seemed to be eating two slices of toast with enormous helpings of Vegemite, a yeast-based Australian food spread.

As the food isn’t immensely popular in the U.S., many commenters seemed to believe Hanks had accidentally made a major snacking mistake.

Others were far more critical, calling the meal “nasty” and “disgusting” .

A few even shared instructions to help Hanks better manage his Vegemite portions.

One Australian user wrote that the “secret to Vegemite toast is 1/3 vegemite to 2/3 butter maximum”

