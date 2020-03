Pennsylvania Health Officials Give Update On Coronavirus Cases In The State

THANK YOU VERY MUCH FORJOINING ME TODAY AT THISVIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE.WE ARE TRYING TO DO THE RIGHTTHING HERE AND SET THE PROPEREXAMPLE.YOU WILL NOTE PEOPLE TRY TOKEEP THEIR SOCIAL DISTANCE ONTHE STAGE.ONCE AGAIN, I'M HERE TO UPDATEYOUR THE COMMONWEALTH'SRESPONSE TO COVID-19, OR THENOVEL CORONAVIRUS.DURING THE PAST WEEK, WE HAVEBEEN CLOSELY MONITORINGOUTBREAKS AND IMPOSINGMITIGATION EFFORTS ON A COUNTYBY COUNTY BASIS.TODAY I'M ANNOUNCING WILL BEEXTENDING OUR MITIGATIONEFFORTS ACROSS THE ENTIRECOMMONWEALTH.THIS ISN'T A DECISION THAT ITAKE LIGHTLY AT ALL.IT IS 19 MAKING BECAUSE OFMEDICAL EXPERTS BELIEVE IT'STHE ONLY WAY WE CAN PREVENT OURHOSPITALS FROM BEINGOVERWHELMED BY PATIENTS.THISDECISIN WAS MADE INCONJUNCION WITH OFFICIALS ATALL LEVELS.EFFECTIVE ATMIDNIGHT, ALL NONESSENTIALSTORES ARE TO CLOSE INPENNSYLVANIA AS WELL AS BARSAND RESTAURANTS EXCEPT FORTAKEOUT.THIS ALSO INCLUDES FACILITIESAND PROGRAMS FOR SENIORS DURINGTHE DAY.ESSENTIAL SERVICES INCLUDINGMUNICIPAL SERVICES LIKE TRASHCOLLECTION, GROCERY STORES,MEDICAL FACILITIES ARE TOREMAIN OPEN.AT THIS TIME, I ANTICIPATE THISTO CONTINUE FOR TWO WEEKS, BUTWE WILL BE CONSTANTLYREEVALUATING AND WE WILL LIFTTHE MITIGATION EFFORTS AS SOONAS POSSIBLE.WE NEED TO ELIMINATE AS MANYPHYSICAL CONTACTS AS WE CAN TOPREVENT THIS FURTHER SPREAD OFTHE COVID-19 AND NEED TO WORKTOGETHER TO DO THIS EACH ANDEVERY ONE OF US.EARLIER TODAY, NEW JERSEY, NEWYORK, AND CONNECTICUT, AS YOUKNOW EARLIER OHIO, IMPOSEDSIMILAR RESTRICTIONS ACROSSTHEIR STATES.I THINK THE RESIDENTS OF THESTATES FOR JOINING PENNSYLVANIAIN WORKING TOGETHER TO HALT THESPREAD OF THIS DISEASE.I ALSO WANT TO THANK ALLEGHENYCOUNTY, PHILADELPHIA CITY ANDCOUNTY, FOR JOINING ME IN THISEFFORT.I KNOW FOR ALL OF US THE NEXTFEW WEEKS ARE GOING TO BECHALLENGING.THERE IS NO REASON TO BEFEARFUL OR TO PANIC HOWEVER.WE NEED TO TAKE THIS DISEASESERIOUSLY.PLEASE STAY HOME.MAKE AS FEW IN PERSON CONTACTSAS YOU CAN.IF YOU NEED TO GO TO THEPHARMACY, GO TO THE PHARMACY.FILL A PRESCRIPTION.DON'T STOP AT SEVERAL OTHERSTORES OR PLACES ON THE WAY ANDMAKE CONTACT WITH A DOZEN OTHERPEOPLE.THE FEWER CONTACTS YOU MAKE THELESS LIKELY YOU ARE TO GET THEDISEASE AND THE FEWER PEOPLEYOU ARE GOING TO SPREAD IT TO.WE ALL KNOW SOMEONE WHO ISSUSCEPTIBLE THAT WE DON'T WANTTO SPREAD COVID-19 TO.FINALLY, WE ALL HAVE A LOVEDONE THAT WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT.PLEASE, TAKE A FEW MINUTES TOGIVE THEM A CALL.WHILE YOU SHOULDN'T VISIT INPERSON RIGHT NOW, ENCOURAGEEVERYONE TO CALL OR VIDEO CHATWITH YOUR LOVED ONES.COMMUNITY IS IMPORTANT RIGHTNOW BECAUSE WE ALL HAVE TO WORKTOGETHER TO GET THROUGH THIS.PLEASE STAY CALM, STAY SAFE,STAY HOME.WE ARE GING TO GET THROUGHTHIS.WE ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TOMAKE DAILY UPDATES AS THESITUATION PROGRESSES SO THATEVERYONE STAYS INFORMED, AND IENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO FOLLOWTHE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH'SWEBSITE AND ON FACEBOOK ANDTWITTER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.NOW I'M GOING TO TURN THIS OVERTO SECRETARY OF HEALTH DOCTORRACHEL LEVINE.Dr. Levine: THANK YOU, SIR.GOOD AFTERNOON.THANK YOU FOR JOINING US FORTHIS LATEST UPDATE ON THE NOVELCORONAVIRUS COVID-19.AS OF THIS MORNING, WE HAVE 76PENNSYLVANIANS WHO HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.ALL ARE EITHER IN ISOLATION ATHOME, OR BEING TREATED IN AHOSPITAL.A COUNTY BREAKDOWN OF CASES ISAVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE ATHEALTH.PA.GOV.WE ARE ALSO GETTING REPORTS OFTEST RESULTS FROM COMMERCIALAND HOSPITAL LABORATORIES INADDITION TO OUR STATELABORATORY.AS OF THIS MORNING, 670PATIENTS HAVE BEEN TESTED ANDARE NEGATIVE.I WOULD LIKE TO UPDATE YOU ONNEW GUIDELINES WE ISSUED OVERTHE WEEKEND FOR PENNSYLVANIANSAND THE HEALTHCARE PROVIDERSREGARDING TESTING.IF YOU ARE FEELING MOSTLY FINE,OR BASICALLY WORRIED ABOUT YOURHEALTH, WHICH I CAN UNDERSTAND,IF YOU DO NOT HAVE SYMPTOMS ATTHIS POINT, YOU DO NOT NEED TOBE TESTED.IF YOU ARE FEELING SICK, BUTWOULDN'T USUALLY GO TO THEDOCTOR UNDER NORMALCIRCUMSTANCES, PLEASE STAY HOMEAND CALL YOUR DOCTOR FROM YOURHOME.YOUR DOCTOR CAN DISCUSS YOURCONDITION WITH YOU AND ACTUALLYCAN ORDER A TEST THROUGH ACOMMERCIAL LABORATORY, OR YOURHEALTHCARE SYSTEM, AND THEYACTUALLY DO NOT HAVE TO CONTACTTHROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH.THESE TESTS WILL BE SENTTHROUGH COMMERCIAL LABORATORIESTHE WAY MOST OTHER TESTS ARESENT.IF YOU'RE FEELING ILL, AND YOUKNOW SOMEONE WHO HAS BEENEXPOSED, AND YOU HAVE POSSIBLYBEEN EXPOSED TO COVID-19, ORYOU BELIEVE YOU HAVE A MEDICALEMERGENCY, THEN CALL 9-1-1 ANDSEEK MEDICAL CARE.LET THE 9-1-1 OPERATOR KNOWTHAT YOU ARE EXPERIENCINGSYMPTOMS THAT COULD BE RELATEDTO A COVID-19 EXPOSURE.YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER CANORDER TESTS THROUGH ACOMMERCIAL LABORATORY, ORTHROUGH THE STATE HEALTHLABORATORY.WE ALSO HAVERECEIVED A LOT OF QUESTIONSFROM PARENTS WHO WOULD LIKE TOKNOW IF THEIR CHILDREN CANPARTICIPATE IN PLAY DATES, ORSLEEPOVERS, AND OTHERACTIVITIES WITH OTHER CHILDRENWHILE THEY'RE HOME FROM SCHOOL.THE SIMPLE ANSWER IS, NO.THEY SHOULD NOT.AS A PARENT, AND PEDIATRICIAN,I CAN UNDERSTAND HOWCHALLENGING THE SOCIALDISTANCING COULD BE FORCHILDREN AND YOUR FAMILIES.HOWEVER, THE MEASURES THATGOVERNOR WOLF HAS ANNOUNCEDTODAY, AND THE MEASURES WE HAVETAKEN PREVIOUSLY, ARE DESIGNEDTO SLOW THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUSAND ESSENTIALLY FLAT THE CURVEWITHOUT A PEEK OF THE VIRUS ANDSICK PATIENTS.PARENTS SHOULD ENCOURAGE KIDSTO PLAY OUTSIDE IN THEIRBACKYARD, GO FOR A WALK AS AFAMILY, RIDE A BIKE, AND AS THEGOVERNOR MENTIONED, VIDEO CHATWITH FRIENDS AND GRANDPARENTS.AS THE CDC SAID OVER THEWEEKEND, WE SHOULD AVOIDGATHERINGS OF 50 PEOPLE ORMORE, WHETHER INDOORS OROUTDOORS.PENNSYLVANIANS, INCLUDING OURCHILDREN, HAVE AN IMPORTANTROLE TO PLAY IN STOPPING THESPREAD OF COVID-19 AND SAVINGLIVES.YOUR JOB RIGHT NOW IS TO STAYCALM.STAY SAFE.PLEASE STAY AT HOME.AS OUR COMMONWEALTH MOVESFORWARD, IT IS IMPORTANT TOKNOW THERE ARE ALSO MENTALHEALTH RESOURCES AVAILABLE.IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW ISEXPERIENCING A MENTAL HEALTHCRISIS, CONTACT THE CRISIS TEXTLINE BY TEXTING PA TO 741741.HERE ARE MY DAILY REMINDERS.PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS WITHSOAP AND WATER FOR AT LEAST 20SECONDS.THE TIME IT TAKES TO SING HAPPYBIRTHDAY TWICE.OR USE HAND SANITIZER IF SOAPAND WATER ARE NOT AVAILABLE.COVER ANY COUGHS OR SNEEZESWITH YOUR ELBOW, NOT WITH YOURHANDS.TRY NOT TO TOUCH HER FACE,ESPECIALLY AFTER TOUCHINGSURFACES.CLEAN SURFACES FREQUENTLY.IF YOU ARE SICK, YOU SHOULDSTAY HOME UNTIL YOU ARE FEELINGBETTER.PRACTICING THESE EVERYDAYPREVENTION METHODS CAN HELPSLOW THE SPREAD OF INFECTIOUSDISEASES LIKE COVID-19.FOR THE MOST RELIABLEINFORMATION RELATED TOPENNSYLVANIANS RESPONSE, PLEASEVISIT OUR WEBSITE ATAS THE SITUATION EVOLVES, WEWILL CONTINUALLY UPDATEPENNSYLVANIANS THROUGH OURWEBSITE, FACEBOOK AND TWITTERACCOUNTS, OUR PRESS RELEASES,AND PRESS CONFERENCES.TOGETHER WE WILL ALL WORKTOWARDS OUR VISION OF A HEALTHYPENNSYLVANIA FOR ALL.THANK YOU.GOVERNOR.Mr. Wolf: I WILL TAKEQUESTIONS.QUESTIONS HAVE ALREADY BEENOFFERED.YES, GOVERNOR.THIS IS FROM JOY.WHAT IS BEING DONE WITH THE RUNON HAND SANITIZERS ETC.

THATHAVE CAUSED THEIR GROCERYSHELVES WERE NO COVID-19 CASESHAVE BEEN SEEN?Mr. Wolf: THERE HAS BEENGUIDANCE THAT HAS COME OUT FROMTHE DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY ANDECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, FROMPRIVATE ORGANIZATIONS LIKESTATE CHAMBER OF BUSINESS ANDINDUSTRY, AND I THINK THEPRESIDENT AND PEOPLE AT THEFEDERAL LEVEL.MAY I ADD TO THIS.THERE'S NO REASON TO CHANGEORDINARY ROUTINE IN TERMS OFSHOPPING.GROCERY STORES ARE NOT GOING TOCLOSE.IF YOU GO ONCE A WEEK, CONTINUEONCE A WEEK, AND THE SUPPLYCHAIN WILL BE ABLE TO SUSTAINTHAT.WE NEED EVERYBODY TO TREAT THISNOT AS A SITUATION THATDESERVES PANIC, BUT A SITUATIONTHAT DESERVES ATTENTION.LIVING LIFE AS NORMALLY AS WEPOSSIBLY CAN.THE NEXT QUESTION, SECRETARYLEVINE, SHOULD PEOPLE BE ABLETO HANDLE GAS PUMPS, AND THINGSLIKE CASH?THIS IS MATT HACKEL FROM ABC27.Dr. Levine: COVID-19CHEYANNE LAVONTE SERVICES.WE DON'T KNOW EXACTLY HOW LONGIT WILL STAY AND LIVE ONWE KNOW ABOUT INFLUENZA SINCEINFLUENZA HAS BEEN A YEARLYPHENOMENON.COVID-19 IS A NOVELCORONAVIRUS.I THINK IT IS UNLIKELY TO BE ONSOMETHING LIKE CASH, BUT IGUESS IT'S POSSIBLE, OR THE GASNOZZLES.IF ONE WANTS TO BE REALLY SAFE,HAVE WIPES THAT YOU CAN USE TOWIPE OFF THE NOZZLE.YOU CAN EVEN WIPE DOWN CASH.YOU DON'T WANT TO MAKE IT TOOWET, BUT YOU CAN WIPE IT DOWN.I THINK IT'S A GOOD POINT.I THINK WE HAVE TO TAKE AS MANYPRECAUTIONS AS POSSIBLE.GOVERNOR, THIS IS FROM ALIBERBER AT ABC 27.THREE DIRT TRACKS RAN RACESTHIS WEEKEND WITH THOUSANDS INATTENDANCE.THE PROMOTER SAIDTHEY WILL NOT CANCEL RACESUNLESS FORCED TO BUY THEGOVERNMENT YOU WILL YOU FORCETHIS BUSINESS TO CANCEL RACESAND WHAT IS YOUR MESSAGE TO THEFANS WHO ATTENDED RACES THISWEEKEND?Mr. Wolf: I AM NOT GOING TOFORCE THEM TO CANCEL.THIS IS SOMETHING ALL OF US,12.8 MILLION PENNSYLVANIANS,ARE IN TOGETHER.WE OWE IT TO EACH OTHER NOT TOEXPOSE THEM TO ANY SYMPTOMSTHAT WE MIGHT HAVE, OR DO NOTEXPOSE OURSELVES OR FAMILYMEMBERS.PEOPLE WILL BE MAKING THEIRDECISIONS ON WHAT THEY DO WITHTHEIR LIVES ALL ACROSS THECOMMONWEALTH FOR THE NEXT DAYSAND WEEKS AND MONTHS.WHAT WE OUGHT TO DO IS THINKNOT WHAT SHOULD WE DO IN TERMSOF WHAT THE LAW IS, BUT WHATSHOULD WE DO IN TERMS OF WHATWE OWE TO OUR FELLOW CITIZENS,AND THAT'S WHAT I WOULD ASK OFTHE FOLKS AT THE RACECOURSE.THIS IS HER SECRETARY LEVINEFROM SARAH PAZ FROM CENTERDAILY TIMES.THE TEST OF COVID-19 BEREPORTED TO DEPARTMENT HELPIMMEDIATELY, OR IS THERE A LACKOF A COUPLE DAYS, AND WHOREPORTS THOSE CASES, THE HEALTHSYSTEM THE ORDERED THE TEST?Dr. Levine: WE ARE GETTINGRESULTS THE SAME DAY.A REGULAR SYSTEM OF HOW WEWOULD GET POSITIVE LAB RESULTSPUT INTO OUR INFORMATIONTECHNOLOGY SYSTEM, AND THEN WEHAVE THE RESULTS.IT'S SAME DATE REPORTING AND ITWON'T TAKE SEVERAL DAYS.FROM MICHELLE AT THE DAILYAMERICAN, WILL THERE BE ANYRESTRICTIONS ON DAYCAREFACILITIES?Mr. Wolf: AGAIN, WE HAVECLOSED SCHOOLS ALL ACROSSPENNSYLVANIA AND RECOGNIZE THECHALLENGES THAT PARENTS HAVEWITH CHILDREN WHO NEED DAYCAREWHEN THE PARENTS ARE AT WORK.ON THE OTHER HAND, I THINK ALLOF US NEED TO BE CONCERNEDABOUT THE CHILDREN AND WHATTHEY BRING HOME, AND ALSO THECHILD CARE WORKERS.AT THIS POINT, WE ARE CALLINGFOR CHILD CARE FACILITIES TOAGAIN, WE ARE NOT SENDING OUTTHE STATE POLICE OR NATIONALGUARD TO ENFORCE THIS.THIS IS WHAT THEY OUGHT TO DOAND THAT IS A PUBLIC HEALTHISSUE.GOVERNOR, THIS IS ALSO FREEDAILY RECORD.WHAT ABOUT CASINOS, MOVIETHEATERS, GYMS AND RACETRACKS?WILL ALL THOSE BE CLOSED ANDARE THEY INCLUDED IN THEANNOUNCEMENTS?Mr. Wolf: THE CASINOS INEIGTHE COUNTIES WEORIGINALLY TARGETED ARE CLOSED.THAT IS PART OF THE BROADERMESSAGE.LET'S LIMIT THE OPPORTUNITIESFOR PEOPLE TO GATHER TOGETHER.WE HAVE LIMITS ON MORE THAN 250ALL ACROSS THE STATE.AGAIN, THIS HAS TO BE SELFENFORCED.THIS IS NOT TRUE GOVERNMENTMANDATING ANYTHING.THIS IS YOUR FELLOW PUBLICSERVANTS TELLING YOU THE RIGHTWAY TO HANDLE THIS PUBLICHEALTH CRISIS.WE WANT PEOPLE TO BERESPONSIBLE AND WE WANT TO WORKTOGETHER.WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.SECRETARY, THIS ONE IS FORYOU FROM JD PROS AT BEAVERCOUNTY TIMES.WITH THE VAST MAJORITY OFPENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES YET TOREPORT CASES, WHAT IS YOURMESSAGE TO RESIDENTS IN THOSECOUNTIES WHO ARE STILLHESITATING TO FOLLOW SOCIALDISTANCING GUIDELINES AND OTHERRECOMMENDED PRECAUTIONS?Dr. Levine: THE END OF LASTWEEK INTO THIS WEEK, AS WE GOAWAY FROM SIMPLE CONTAINMENT TOMITIGATION, IT IS REALLYIMPORTANT THAT EVERYONE NOWTHROUGHOUT THE COMMONWEALTH, ASTHE GOVERNOR SAID, PRACTICESOCIAL DISTANCING.THAT'S WHY HE IS TAKING THEMEASURES HE'S DOING, ASKINGBUSINESSES TO CLOSE, THE TYPESOF FACILITIES YOU TALKED ABOUT,CASINOS, THEATERS, ETC., TOCLOSE THROUGHOUT THETHIS HAS BEEN STATED MANY TIMESTHIS WEEK IN THE MEDIA BYTALKING ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OFTHE SOCIAL DISTANCING IN THESEMITIGATION EFFORTS AND THESECLOSURES THROUGHOUT THE UNITEDSTATES.WE WERE ACTUALLY, GOVERNOR ANDI, ON A PHONE CALL WITH THEWHITE HOUSE TODAY, AND WITHOTHER GOVERNOS AND OTHER STATEHEALTH OFFICIALS, AND WE HEARDFROM THE PRESIDENT AND VICEPRESIDENT MIKE PENCE.TO QUOTE VICE PRESIDENT MIKEPENCE, ACTIVE MITIGATION BEFORETHERE IS SUSTAINED COMMUNITYSPREAD IS ESSENTIAL.WE ARE ASKING PEOPLE TOPRACTICE ACTIVE MITIGATION,ACTIVE SOCIAL DISTANCING,BEFORE THOSE COUNTIES HAVESUSTAINED COMMUNITY SPREAD.THAT IS THE BEST WAY THATEVERYONE CAN PROTECT THEMSELVESIN THE COMMONWEALTH DURINGTHESE DIFFICULT TIMESASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19.THE NEXT QUESTION IS FORYOU, GOVERNOR.THIS IS FROM WI F.TRUMP TOLD GOVERNORS NOT TOWAIT FROM GOVERNMENT BUT TOLOOK FOR NEEDED EQUIPMENT ONTHEIR OWN LIKE RESPIRATORS,VENTILATORS AND OTHEREQUIPMENT.HE TOLD THEM ON A CALLRECORDING OBTAINED BY "NEW YORKTIMES".

IS PENNSYLVANIA ON ITSOWN IN REGARDS TO GET ESSENTIALSUPPLIES, AND WHAT ARE YOUDOING TO MAKE SURE YOU HAVETHAT ON HAND?Mr. Wolf: WE ARE DOINGEVERYTHING THAT WE CAN.OBVIOUSLY THERE IS A NATIONALDEMAND FOR VENTILATORS ANDRESPIRATORS.WE ARE NOT ALONE IN LOOKING FORTHAT EQUIPMENT.WE HAVE DONE OUR HOMEWORKMAKING SURE WE STOCKPILED THISEQUIPMENT AND WE ARE GOING TOBE ASKING THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT FOR ADDITIONAL HELP.I CAN'T SPEAK TO THE EXTENTTHEY WILL BE ABLE TO RESPOND.OBVIOUSLY, THE GREATER THEDEMAND THE MORE LIKELY IT IS WEWILL RUN INTO SOME SUPPLYPROBLEMS.THIS IS WHY THE MITIGATIONEFFORTS ARE SO IMPORTANT.IN THE MEANTIME, WE ARE WORKINGHARD TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE THEEQUIPMENT WE NEED, AND WE WILLCONTINUE TO WORK WITH THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE SUREWE GET WHAT WE NEED FROM THEM.SECRETARY, YOU WANT TO ADDANYTHING?FROM SAM WITH NEW YORK DAILYRECORD.THEY ALSO ENCOURAGED TRAVEL BERESTRICTED 8:00 P.M.

UNTIL 5:00A.M.

IN NEW JERSEY.IS PA ALSO DOING THAT?Mr. Wolf: NO.I SPOKE WITH GOVERNOR MURPHY OFNEW JERSEY.I WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO STAYHOME 24 HOURS PER DAY AND NOTJUST BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 5:00AND 5:00.SOME SORT OF CURFEW.I MENTIONED THAT TO THEGOVERNOR AND HE WAS IN FULLAGREEMENT.I THINK WE ARE ALL TRYING TO DOTHE SAME THING SLIGHTLYDIFFERENT.BASICALLY, ALL OF US WANT TOMAKE SURE THE PEOPLE ARE NOTINTERACTING WITH PEOPLE.SECRETARY LEVINE, WE HAVE HADSEVERAL OUTLETS ASKING ABOUTHOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEENTESTED AT THIS POINT IN THECOMMONWEALTH AND HOW MANY AREUNDER INVESTIGATION.

Dr.Levine: AS OF THIS MORNING, 670PATIENTS HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE.WE REPORTED THERE ARE 76PENNSYLVANIANS WHO TESTEDPOSITIVE.YOU CAN DO THE MATH IN TERMS OFTESTED.WE ARE DOING OUR OWN TESTS ATTHE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH LABORATORY AND THEN MANYTESTS ARE BEING DONE BYCOMMERCIAL LABORATORIES, ANDNOW LABORATORIES AT HEALTHSYSTEMS.THAT WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND.GOVERNOR FROM WAGL,RECONSIDERING USING THEPENNSYLVANIA NATIONAL GUARD TOHELP MITIGATION EFFORTS?AND FROM THE NEW YORK DAILYRECORD, IT IS DISCLOSURE APPLYTO PENNDOT?Mr. Wolf: WE ARE WORKINGWITH PENNDOT.ACTUALLY ALL STATE WORKERS, TODETERMINE WHO IS ESSENTIAL ANDWHO IS NOT ESSENTIAL.THERE ARE PARTS OF PENNDOT THATARE ESSENTIAL AND THEY WILLCONTINUE TO WORK.WE WANT PEOPLE TO BE ON THEROADS CLEARING THE ROADS OFSNOW.WE WILL WORK WITHIN PENNDOT TOMAKE SURE THOSE WHO ARE NOTESSENTIAL WORKERS ARE GIVEN THEOPPORTUNITY TO WORK FROM HOMEOR STAY HOME.SECRETARY LEVINE, WE AREGETTING SEVERAL QUESTIONS ABOUTCOMMUNITY SPREAD.CAN YOU SAY SPECIFICALLY THEREIS NO COMMUNITY SPREAD INMONTGOMERY COUNTY, OR IS THERECOMMUNITY SPREAD ANYWHERE ELSEIN PENNSYLVANIA?Dr. Levine: WHEN WE TALKABOUT COMMUNITY SPREAD, THATMEANS THERE ARE PATIENTS WHOHAVE CONTRACTED COVID-19 AND WEDON'T KNOW HOW THEY DID THAT.WE DON'T KNOW THAT THEY WERE INCONTACT WITH SOMEONE THAT IS AKNOWN POSITIVE, OR SPECIFICTRAVEL HISTORY.THERE ARE VERYFEW NUMBER OF CASES WHEREDESPITE VERY ACTIVEINVESTIGATION OF OURSELVES ANDOTHER HEALTH DEPARTMENTS THATWE HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO FIND ASPECIFIC CONTACT.THERE IS A PRESUMPTION THATTHOSE VERY FEW PATIENTS, ONE ORTWO, HAVE HAD COMMUNITY SPREAD.WHAT THE CDC IS TALKING ABOUT,WHEN THERE IS EVEN MORECONCERNED, IS WHAT THEY CALLTHAT MEANS IT'S MUCH MOREEXTENSIVE IN AN AREA.WE HAVE NOT REACHED THATTHRESHOLD OF SUSTAINEDCOMMUNITY SPREAD IN ANY AREA.THAT DOESN'T MEAN WE WON'T.ACTUALLY, WE FULLY EXPECT THATWE WILL SEE SUSTAINED COMMUNITYSPREAD.AS THE VICE PRESIDENT SAID, WEWANT TO HAVE VERY ACTIVEMITIGATION EFFORTS BEFORE WEHAVE SUSTAINED COMMUNITYGOVERNOR, YOU HAVE QUESTIONSOF UPCOMING ELECTIONS IN TERMSOF WHAT IMPACT THIS WILL HAVEON THE 2020 PRIMARY AND THEN INTERMS OF THE SPECIAL ELECTIONTOMORROW.WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FORFACILITIES EXPECTED TO HOSTVOTING?Mr. Wolf: IT'S A GOODQUESTION.I'M NOT SURE WHAT IMPACT ISGOING TO HAVE ON THE PRIMARY.OBVIOUSLY, WE WANT TO KEEPPEOPLE SAFE TO THE EXTENT THESTATE NEEDS TO MOVE APRIL 28DATE TO ANOTHER DATE ALREADYSTATES HAVE ALREADY DONE THIS.PENNSYLVANIA HAS CERTAINLYTAKEN THAT INTO CONSIDERATION.THERE ARE SPECIAL ELECTIONSCOMING UP TOMORROW AND THESPEAKER HAS DECIDED NOT TO MOVETHOSE ELECTIONS AS I UNDERSTANDIT.CAN WE GO TO THE NEXTQUESTION?I WOULD LIKE TO ASK DOCTORWATKINS WHO WILL HAVE A FEWWORDS ABOUT THE COMMUNITYTHANKS.AS CASES INCREASE IN MONTGOMERYCOUNTY AND CASE REPORTS COMINGFROM PRIVATE AND COMMERCIALLABORATORIES, IT GETS MOREDIFFICULT FOR PUBLIC HEALTH TOINVESTIGATE AND FULLYUNDERSTAND WHAT ALL THE RISKFACTORS ARE.AS DOCTOR LEVINE SAID, AT THISTIME WE ARE AWARE OF SOME CASESIN THE AREA WHERE WE REALLYCAN'T FIGURE OUT THE RISKFACTORS, BUT THAT IS LIKELY TOINCREASE IN THE NEXT FEW DAYSAND WE WILL BE TALKING WITHMONTGOMERY COUNTY ABOUT WHETHERCOMMUNITY SPREAD IS CONSIDEREDONGOING.WE HAVE A QUESTION FORGOVERNOR WOLF.THE SMALL BUSINESSADMINISTRATION HAS ANNOUNCEDDISASTER ASSISTANCE LOANS FORSMALL BUSINESSES.WHAT STEP HAS PENNSYLVANIATAKEN TO SECURE FUNDING FORPENNSYLVANIA BUSINESSES AND ISTHE STATE CONSIDERING PROVIDINGANY EMERGENCY RELIEF FUNDINGFROM STATE FUNDS TO THERESTAURANT AND SERVICEINDUSTRIES?THIS IS FROM LIZZIE HARTSON ATCAPITAL STAR.Mr. Wolf: TWO THINGS.WE ARE WORKING WITH THE SMALLBUSINESS ADMINISTRATION TO MAKESURE PENNSYLVANIA GETS ITSSHARE OF THE SMALL BUSINESSADMINISTRATION LOANS PROMISEDBY THE PRESIDENT.IN ADDITION, THERE ARE SOMEFUNDS THAT WE CAN FREE UP HEREAT THE STATE LEVEL.WE HAD A GOOD CONVERSATION WITHLEGISLATIVE LEADERS EARLIERTODAY TO TALK ABOUT WHAT WEMIGHT DO TO FREE UP THOSEFUNDS.THE FIRST STEP IS WEDNESDAYWORKING WITH CAPITAL FINANCINGAUTHORITY TO ACTUALLY MAKETHOSE FUNDS AVAILABLE AND WEWILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE THOSETHINGS AT THE STATE LEVEL.THE BIG SOURCE OF FUNDING ITHINK IS REALLY THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT AND THEY HAVEALREADY MADE THAT MONEYAVAILABLE.WE HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THEMCOMMUNITY AND ECONOMICDEVELOPMENT.THIS ONE IS FOR EITHERGOVERNOR WOLF OR SECRETARYLEVINE.WHAT ABOUT STATE PARKS?CAN YOU TAKE YOUR FAMILY FOR AHIKE AT A STATE PARK?Mr. Wolf: THE STATE PARKSWILL REMAIN OPEN.I HAVE CONCERN ABOUT STATEEMPLOYEES WHO WORK IN THE STATEPARKS AND WE WANT TO KEEP THEMSAFE.I THINK THE SAME IDEA THATAPPLIES ACROSS THE STATE TOEVERY INTERACTION OF OURCITIZENS WE WANT TO BE MAKINGSURE PEOPLE ARE SAFE.I WOULD SUGGEST THAT CAUTION ISAS APPLICABLE THERE IS ANYOTHER SOCIAL SETTING.Dr. Levine: I DON'T HAVEANYTHING TO ADD.Mr. Wolf: BE CAREFUL.WEARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.EVERY DECISION THAT WE MAKETHAT LEADS US TO TOUCHINGANOTHER HUMAN BEING, BE CLOSETO ANOTHER HUMAN BEING IS GOINGTO BE SOMETHING THAT COULD HAVECONSEQUENCES WE DON'T WANT.A FOLLOW-UP QUESTION ABOUTPENNDOT AND DRIVERS LICENSESERVICES.WITH A ALSO BE CLOSED?THIS IS THE NEW YORK DAILYMr. Wolf: IN CERTAIN AREASWE HAVE CLOSED THEM DOWN TOPROTECT OUR EMPLOYEES, PEOPLEWORKING A THE STATE LEVEL, BUTI DON'T THINK WE HAVE MADE ANYHARD AND FAST DECISION ACROSSTHE BOARD FOR THE LICENSECENTERS OR REAL ID CENTERS ANDI'M NOT SURE IF THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT HAS DECIDED AT THISPOINT TO MOVE BACK THE DATEWHICH IS OCTOBER OF THIS YEARWE ARE REAL ID HAS TO BE INPLACE.WE HAVE A QUESTION FROM FOX43.WE HAVE RECEIVED CONFUSION OVERWHO CAN BE TESTED.PEOPLE SAY THEY HAVE SYMPTOMSTHAT ARE BEING TURNED AWAY FORTESTS BECAUSE THEY HAVEN'TTRAVELED INTERNATIONALLY ORHAVE HAD DIRECT CONTACT WITHSOMEONE OF COVID-19.WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE DO IF THEYHAVEN'T TRAVELED ABROAD OR HADDIRECT KNOWN CONTACT?Dr. Watkins: YESTERDAY WEPUT OUT A HEALTH ADVISORYNOTICE TO PROVIDERS TO ADDRESSTHE CONCERN.IF YOU HAVE MILD SYMPTOMS,STATE AT HOME.IF YOU FEEL WORSE, CONTACT YOURHEALTHCARE PROVIDER.IF YOU HAVE SEVERE SYMPTOMSSUCH AS A FEVER OVER 100,SHORTNESS OF BREATH HORCOFF,COLLIER HEALTHCARE PROVIDER.THIS IS HOW WE ARE DETERMININGIF A PATIENT SHOULD BE TESTED.IF YOU AS A PROVIDER CAN GETTESTING ORDERED FOR YOURPATIENT THROUGH LAB QUEST FORLAB CORE OR LESS FACILITIESPROVIDING TESTING.IF THE PATIENT IS A CONTACT OFA CONFIRMED CASE AND IS SICK,IF A PATIENT RESIDES IN ACONGREGATE CARE SETTING IT ISSICK, IF THE PATIENT IS AHEALTHCARE WORKER AND IS SICK,OR IS HOSPITALIZED WITHRELEVANT SYMPTOMS AND NOALTERNATIVE DIAGNOSIS, PLEASECALL US AND WE WILL ARRANGETESTING THROUGH THE BUREAU OFLABORATORIES.Dr. Levine: WHAT I WOULDLIKE TO ADD TO THAT IS WE ARETRYING TO SHIP THE TESTING OFPATIENTS WITH RELATIVELY MILDSYMPTOMS THAT HEALTHCAREPROVIDER FEELS MIGHT HAVECOVID-19 AND HEALTHCAREPROVIDER DO THAT THROUGH THECOMMERCIAL LABORATORIES ANDHEALTH ASSISTANCE.I THINK OVER TIME MOST OF THOSEPATIENTS WILL BE TESTED IN THATWAY.HEALTHCARE PROVIDER SHOULD BEABLE TO OBTAIN THE SPECIMEN ANDSEND IT TO QUEST OR LAB CORETHE WAY THEY SAID MANY TESTSTHROUGH THEIR OFFICE.WE ARE GOING TO TAKE ONEMORE QUESTION AND THENFOLLOW-UP THE REST OF THEQUESTIONS THAT WE HAVE RECEIVEDAFTER THE PRESS CONFERENCEHEALTH AND GOVERNOR'S OFFICE.THIS IS TO DOCTOR LEVINE ANDGOVERNOR WOLF FROM SHAUNHAMILTON.THEY SAID ON SATURDAY WOULDHAVE CREATED THEIR OWN IN-HOUSETEST, BUT THE CDC AND FDA SAIDTHE STATE AND FEDERAL HEALTHAGENCIES WOULD TAKE CARE OFWAS THAT A MISTAKE TODISCOURAGE CLINICAL ORCOMMERCIAL LABS FROM CREATINGTHEIR OWN TESTING ABILITY FROMTHE BEGINNING?Mr. Wolf: I WAS NOT AWARETHE CDC MADE THAT DIRECTIVE, IFYOU CAN COMMENT ON THAT?Dr. Levine: SO I THINK THATTHE NATURAL HISTORY OF THETESTING IS THAT ALL OF THETESTING UNTIL FOR A MONTH ORMORE WAS DONE AT THE CDC ANDWAS ONLY APPROXIMATELY TWOWEEKS AGO THAT TESTING WASSTARTED AT OUR LABORATORY.WE HAVE BEEN RAMPING THAT UP.AT THE SAME TIME, COMMERCIALLABORATORIES STARTED TESTINGAND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ANDTHE STATE HAVE BEEN ENCOURAGINGACADEMIC HEALTH CENTERS TO DOTHE TESTING.I AM LOOKING AT DOCTOR WATKINS.WE HAVE HAD NO DISCOURAGEMENTOF ACADEMIC CENTERS DEVELOPINGTESTING.WE ENCOURAGE ACADEMIC CENTERSTO DO THAT.Dr. Watkins: WE WELCOME IT.I THINK THE TESTING WAS ROLLEDOUT IN A PRIORITIZED MANNERFROM CDC.THANK YOU ALL FOR ALLSUPPORTERS WHO SUBMITTED