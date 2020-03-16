Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Israel > Netanyahu rival Gantz vows to form government 'within a few days'

Netanyahu rival Gantz vows to form government 'within a few days'

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Netanyahu rival Gantz vows to form government 'within a few days'

Netanyahu rival Gantz vows to form government 'within a few days'

Tasked with establishing government, former Israeli forces chief calls for unity coalition amid coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Netanyahu's rival Gantz secures 61 majority to form government [Video]

Netanyahu's rival Gantz secures 61 majority to form government

The Joint Arab List and Avigdor Liberman, of ultranationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party, recommend Gantz over Netanyahu.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.