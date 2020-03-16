Global  

Oregon Police: People Are Calling 911 Over Not Having Toilet Paper

Oregon Police: People Are Calling 911 Over Not Having Toilet Paper

Oregon Police: People Are Calling 911 Over Not Having Toilet Paper

The Newport Oregon Police Department is asking people to stop calling 9-1-1 because they’ve run out of toilet paper.

Coronavirus 'emergency'? Oregon police ask people to stop calling 911 because they ran out of toilet paper

A police department in Oregon is urging people that if they’ve run out of toilet paper, it’s not...
FOXNews.com - Published


