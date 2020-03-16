Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis The actor took to Twitter to share the news on Monday.

Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Elba now joins Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as prominent celebrities who have self-isolated after testing positive for COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Idris Elba Announces He’s Tested Positive for Coronavirus: ‘Stay Home People’

Idris Elba Announces He’s Tested Positive for Coronavirus: ‘Stay Home People’*Idris Elba* announced on Twitter Monday afternoon he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Daily Record



You Might Like


Tweets about this

bodofranky

Frank Bodo. RT @K24Tv: British actor Idris Elba announces he has tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/Cr9VVrqvsl 44 seconds ago

mnemie_09

ThornySwitch RT @shomaristone: Idris Elba announces he tested positive for coronavirus. He says he got tested after finding out he was exposed to the vi… 50 seconds ago

NathansDavids

Nathan Davids 🐂 RT @AwDoll: Idris Elba announces to the world that he has tested positive for #Coronavirus via a selfie video, the same day as Somalia anno… 3 minutes ago

faraijg

Mr Hati RT @ChronicleZim: BREAKING: Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/XiSXcEceTE via @ChronicleZim 4 minutes ago

Nia2Bea

nia RT @Bossip: Fockin’ ’Ell Bruv: Idris Elba Announces He’s Tested Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/SK4yTdiDB9 (Emma McIntyre / Getty) h… 4 minutes ago

leahsingworld

leahsingworld RT @NBCNightlyNews: Actor Idris Elba announced Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, but says he has not shown symptoms. http… 5 minutes ago

DynamoCooligan

Jeff Strong RT @ComicBook: Colleagues and fans of @idriselba are sending their support to the star after he announces #coronavirus diagnosis: "Stay pos… 5 minutes ago

BIGTEE71

THERESA WEst Idris Elba announces he tested positive for coronavirus, but says he's feeling fine https://t.co/P44ufTG3Gk via @nbcnews 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Idris Elba Announces He's Tested Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Idris Elba Announces He's Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Idris Elba announces he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 02:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.