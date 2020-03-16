Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Idris Elba > Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus, he revealed on Monday (16.03.20).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

British actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for coronavirus

British actor Idris Elba said on Monday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Reuters - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

_chaatei

Taysian RT @THR: Idris Elba revealed on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/ip4G6GgE0X 2 seconds ago

alsoMike

Old Meme Mike RT @THR: "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home… 2 seconds ago

kathiewebb53

Kathie #bluestarmom RT @CaliTrumpLady: Another actor with #coronavirus. WEIRD.🤔 Hollywood actor Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/DhCdkBd… 16 seconds ago

cyn118

Cynthia Duke-Birowsk RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Avengers star Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus. Oh yeah, Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko has it too. So basically,… 18 seconds ago

Makariosmicheal

Thebest RT @MobilePunch: BREAKING: Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/Np6FGQBoJN 19 seconds ago

cox_briancox449

Brian cox RT @BuzzFeed: Idris Elba Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/ciy8YTQXVd 21 seconds ago

Cwtkns

Eric "Fake, Lying Whistleblower" Ciaramella!🇺🇸 RT @WayneDupreeShow: Actor Idris Elba tested positive and is urging people not to panic. https://t.co/rBERBMGiAf 27 seconds ago

nanuths

Kimunk RT @AJEnglish: British actor Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/CP1v8b6s1V https://t.co/tRA5i6sfzh 28 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis The actor took to Twitter to share the news on Monday. Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Elba now joins Tom Hanks and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published
Idris Elba Announces He's Tested Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Idris Elba Announces He's Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Idris Elba announces he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 02:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.