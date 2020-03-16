Coronavirus Causing Looming Blood Shortages

People staying home and an onslaught of canceled blood drives are leading to low blood supplies nationwide.

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. may see blood shortages as coronavirus cancels office blood drives U.S. blood banks are concerned about potential shortages as Americans concerned about catching the...

Reuters - Published 6 days ago



Coronavirus fears could lead to blood shortages, Red Cross warns Areas of particular concern are states where with large outbreaks, where blood drives are being...

CBS News - Published 2 days ago



