'Frozen 2' Streaming on Disney+ 3 Months Early Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
'Frozen 2' Streaming on Disney+ 3 Months Early Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

'Frozen 2' Streaming on Disney+ 3 Months Early Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

'Frozen 2' Streaming on Disney+ 3 Months Early Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 'Frozen 2' became available for streaming in the U.S. on March 15.

According to CNN, it will available in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on March 17.

The media outlet released a statement from Bob Chapek, newly appointed CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

According to Capek, the film's "powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family" is "incredibly relevant during this time." The animated film became Disney's sixth billion dollar film after its 2019 release.

'Frozen 2' was also named the highest-grossing animated film of all-time.

It follows Idina Menzel's Elsa and her sister, Kristen Bell's Anna as they embark on an adventure to learn more about their past.

