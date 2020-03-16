Global  

Canada to bar entry to most foreigners

Canada to bar entry to most foreigners

Canada to bar entry to most foreigners

The country will be denying entry to people who are not citizens, permanent residents or US citizens.

Canada to bar entry for most foreigners, says Trudeau

Exceptions include US citizens, flight crews and diplomats, the Canadian prime minister says.
BBC News - Published


