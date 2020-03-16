Global  

NFL Draft 2020 events in Las Vegas have been canceled

In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans for the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced today.

DRAFT HERE IN LAS VEGAS HAVEBEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE NEWCORONAVIRUS CONCERNS.DESPITE THE CELEBRATION BEINGCANCELLED -- THE N-F-L DRAFTITSELF- WILL STILL TAKE PLACEWITH TEAMS SELECTING PLAYERSBETWEEN APRIL 23RD AND 25TH --RIGHT NOW - THE NFL SAYS IT'SEXPLORING NEW INNOVATIVEOPTIONS FOR HOW AND WHERE THEDRAFT WILL BE CONDUCTED -THE LEAGUE ALSO SAYS THE DRAFTWILL STILL BE TELEVISED.THE N-F-L PLANS TO PROVIDE MOREDETAILS AS THEY BECOMEAVAILABLE.ALSO JUST COMING IN.THE NATIONAL HOT ROD



