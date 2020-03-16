What To Do And NOT Do To Check Yourself For The Coronavirus

1.

Holding your breath without pain or discomfort does not indicate there isn’t any infection.

2.

Drinking a lot of water, warm water or water with salt does not kill the virus.

3.

A sore throat is not a common symptom of coronavirus.

4.

Look out for a fever and a dry cough when determining if you may have it.

5.

Best way to avoid the virus is by washing your hands and staying away from crowded areas.