Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ireland > What To Do And NOT Do To Check Yourself For The Coronavirus

What To Do And NOT Do To Check Yourself For The Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
What To Do And NOT Do To Check Yourself For The Coronavirus

What To Do And NOT Do To Check Yourself For The Coronavirus

1.

Holding your breath without pain or discomfort does not indicate there isn’t any infection.

2.

Drinking a lot of water, warm water or water with salt does not kill the virus.

3.

A sore throat is not a common symptom of coronavirus.

4.

Look out for a fever and a dry cough when determining if you may have it.

5.

Best way to avoid the virus is by washing your hands and staying away from crowded areas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What To Do And NOT Do To Check Yourself For The Coronavirus

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|UK OUT, IRELAND OUT Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released



Recent related news from verified sources

Please join database of friends to help needy during coronavirus pandemic

Please join database of friends to help needy during coronavirus pandemicAs coronavirus virus continues to spread Labour councillors Dave Robertson and Sue Woodward are...
Tamworth Herald - Published

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The virus is spreading around the world, but what is it and what are the symptoms?
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dailter_Fran

Fran 🇪🇸 RT @DoghairO: Check it out...let me know what y’all think. Toward the end is where he breaks down the rooftop scene. Some reading is invo… 8 seconds ago

ManbabyandChief

TrumpTroller @AMERICA16829294 @dmarie272009 @parscale @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/RY54ShQt9n Claims to love America. Hates eve… https://t.co/JpN2yp9qR3 10 seconds ago

SCBWIMichigan

SCBWI Michigan In scary times, we need to keep busy. For SCBWI-Michigan members, most Shop Talks will be offered on Zoom (check M… https://t.co/5WhUh2sUO3 11 seconds ago

lupemax

jean palmer RT @LaborforSPayer: “Wha…?!” Check out this UK doctor’s reaction when he learns what happens when someone has a baby in the U.S....and find… 19 seconds ago

bloomingbrands

Angela M Check out what I just added to my closet on Poshmark: Ralph Lauren Polo Blue V-Neck Short Sleeve Tee NWT.… https://t.co/go6L4WBj6M 19 seconds ago

saIutehes

madeline Check out what I just added to my closet on Poshmark: Vintage Mermaid Top. https://t.co/mY0AwlRY1f via @poshmarkapp #shopmycloset 22 seconds ago

asricciardi

Ashley Check out what I just added to my closet on Poshmark: Strapless brown satin tea length dress.… https://t.co/NPESY80Y0h 26 seconds ago

kcstreetcar

KC Streetcar ❤️🚊 Check out what @CHernandezKCMO w/ @KCMO has to say about #SocialDistancing whether you are at work, standing online… https://t.co/5xuncLAZ4f 26 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Borders close as Europe takes drastic measures to contain virus [Video]

Coronavirus: Borders close as Europe takes drastic measures to contain virus

Coronavirus: Borders close as Europe takes drastic measures to contain virus

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 06:54Published
Celebrities Issue Coronavirus-Related PSAs on Social Media [Video]

Celebrities Issue Coronavirus-Related PSAs on Social Media

Celebrities Issue Coronavirus-Related PSAs on Social Media Many celebrities have taken to social media in the wake of the coronavirus to talk about the importance of social distancing. Arnold..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.