Daniel Radcliffe says living in London kept him grounded The actor has admitted to being relieved he didn't spend his teenage years in Los Angeles.

He explained: Daniel thinks it's tough to cope with fame as a teenager because "you haven't figured out who you are yet".

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Daniel revealed he wants to play David Bowie in a film.

Asked who he would want to play in a music biopic, the actor explained: Asked who he would want to play in a music biopic, the actor explained: