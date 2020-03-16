Harry Styles only took a single naked photo for his album 'Fine Line' The 'Adore You' hitmaker stripped bare and posed next to a giant heart for the sleeve of his second solo album and he has revealed that it took just one shot to get the nude snap he desired.

Speaking on Australia's 'The Sunday Project', he said: Harry also discussed his passion for fashion and how much "fun" he had curating colourful looks for his record.

Speaking on Australia's 'The Sunday Project', he said: