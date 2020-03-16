Global  

Kriseman: Last call for alcoholic beverages at St. Pete bars set to 9 p.m.

To ensure social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, St.

Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is ordering bars in the city to move their last calls.

