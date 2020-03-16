Global  

Celeb Handwashing Videos Are Popular Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As the COVID-19 crisis goes on, musical artists are recording videos of themselves washing their hands while singing their own songs.

Mariah Carey, Gloria Gaynor, Nicole Scherzinger and Brandon Flowers are among the celebs who have shared these videos on social media.

