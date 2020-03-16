Unidentified String of Lights in Oahu Sky 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:36s - Published Unidentified String of Lights in Oahu Sky Occurred on January 7, 2020 / Oahu, Hawaii, USA Info: Filmed on Oahu Hawaii. A strange string of lights flew over Oahu morning 6:15 am. Flew in a straight line no signs of planes or rockets. It glittered and sparkled like diamonds. 0

