City Schools Offering Free Snack Lunches At 30 Locations Daily

A full list of locations can be found at CBSPhilly.com.

PHILADELPHIA'S RITTENHOUSESECTION MATT PETRILLO FORCBS-3 EYEWITNESS NEWS.PHILADELPHIA SCHOOLDISTRICT SUPERINTENDENTWILLIAM HITE WAS ON HAND ASFREE BROWN BAG LUNCHES WEREDISTRIBUTED AT TILDEN MIDSCHOOL WILL IN PHILADELPHIATHIS MORNING THIS IS ONE OFTHE 30 LOCATIONS THAT WILL BEPROVIDING, AS ALL SCHOOLS ARECLOSED.