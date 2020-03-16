Global  

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Has Ordered All Non-Essential Businesses To Close At Midnight

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Has Ordered All Non-Essential Businesses To Close At Midnight
The shutdown will last the next 14 days.
Gov. Wolf orders restaurants and bars to close in Allegheny County over COVID-19 concerns

Gov. Tom Wolf has applied Pennsylvania's emergency declaration over COVID-19 to order closed all...
bizjournals - Published

Pa. orders shut down of restaurants, other businesses statewide to stop coronavirus spread

Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering a mass shutdown of bars, restaurants, and some other businesses in...
Delawareonline - Published


s_eisenhauerr

sadye ❣️ RT @LebanonTown: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has ordered a two week statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses. https://t.co/qvT5htJy… 2 minutes ago

LuisTrib

Luis Fabregas Latest in Pennsylvania: ** Non-essential businesses ordered to close at least two weeks ** Those include casinos, g… https://t.co/qJtzMBpef4 5 minutes ago

UNIVERSAL_AC

Universal UNIVERSAL WILL CLOSE AT 8PM TONIGHT Governor Tom Wolf has ordered a shutdown of All non-essential businesses in Pen… https://t.co/FITEokjq7B 7 minutes ago

MamaDhalmel

Eclair mal E’vila RT @LindseyWatsonTV: #BREAKING Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has ordered a statewide shutdown of all nonessential businesses to help preve… 8 minutes ago

emilyngoff

Emily Goff RT @AmyWadas: #BREAKING: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has ordered a statewide shut down of all non-essential businesses (stores, bars, an… 16 minutes ago

_manman_8

HERBO RT @FOX29philly: #BREAKING: Gov. Wolf has ordered a shutdown of all nonessential businesses in Pennsylvania to help prevent the spread of c… 20 minutes ago

MojoJojoJoestar

EMoney @william_fitz The PA governor just ordered a statewide shutdown like an hour ago. This seems like a pretty serious… https://t.co/TOehTO1IZB 25 minutes ago

haven_nightlife

Lock Haven Nightlife RT @TheExpressPA: In #Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered a statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses. Read: https://t.co/2T2BrW98KK 30 minutes ago


Gov. Wolf Orders All Allegheny County Restaurants To Stop Dine-In Service [Video]

Gov. Wolf Orders All Allegheny County Restaurants To Stop Dine-In Service

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all bars and restaurants to stop dine-in services for two weeks, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:01Published
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Urging All Non-Essential Businesses To Shut Down Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Urging All Non-Essential Businesses To Shut Down Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Crystal Cranmore reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:11Published
