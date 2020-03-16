Coronavirus In Maryland: Hospitals Restrict Visitor Access, Delay Elective Surgeries 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:44s - Published Coronavirus In Maryland: Hospitals Restrict Visitor Access, Delay Elective Surgeries Maryland hospitals are taking a number of steps to keep patients and health care workers safe from the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Surgeon General advises hospitals to cancel elective surgeries



US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Saturday urged a widespread halt of hospital elective procedures. The warning from the nation's top doctor comes amid mounting concern over hospitals' inability to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago