Supreme Court Postpones Oral Arguments

Supreme Court Postpones Oral Arguments

Supreme Court Postpones Oral Arguments

Some of the delayed cases had to do with the battles over President Trump&apos;s tax and financial info.

U.S. Supreme Court to postpone oral arguments amid coronavirus concerns

The U.S. Supreme Court will postpone its next session of oral arguments scheduled for later this...
Reuters - Published

Supreme Court postpones oral arguments amid coronavirus outbreak

The court is delaying arguments scheduled for March 23 to March 25 and March 30 to April 1.
CBS News - Published


