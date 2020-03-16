These non-toxic cleaning products are perfect for a deep spring clean

Global  

Spring cleaning is upon us, but you may still be looking for products to help you get a sparkling deep clean.

If you want to go the all-natural — but still spankin’ clean and disinfected — route.

New York’s most trusted laundry ladies may be just what your home needs.

The Laundress, a New York-based company with proudly plant-derived products, has everything you need for a non-toxic spring clean.

From surface and glass cleaners to laundry detergent, the brand sells cruelty-free products that tackle mess with ingredients you can actually pronounce.

The brand says its “nontoxic products combine the highest concentration of active ingredients, such as enzymes and plant surfactants, for top efficacy".

With gentle yet effective products, The Laundress also says their products can clean 90 percent of so-called “dry clean only” items at home.

The company’s main scent is its Classic smell, a blend of lily of the valley and jasmine with sweet musk, sandalwood, and a touch of citrus

