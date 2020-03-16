Gov. Baker Gives Update On Coronavirus Outbreak 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 05:00s - Published Gov. Baker Gives Update On Coronavirus Outbreak Gov. Baker announced a $10 million small business recovery loan fund for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Gov. Baker announces aggressive new measures to fight pandemic in Mass. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday announced a slew of measures meant to slow the spread of...

bizjournals - Published 23 hours ago



Coronavirus Update: NYC Schools To Close Early This Week New York City schools will close early this week due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's...

CBS 2 - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like