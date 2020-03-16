Global  

Gov. Baker Gives Update On Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov. Baker Gives Update On Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov. Baker Gives Update On Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov.

Baker announced a $10 million small business recovery loan fund for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Gov. Baker announces aggressive new measures to fight pandemic in Mass.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday announced a slew of measures meant to slow the spread of...
bizjournals - Published

Coronavirus Update: NYC Schools To Close Early This Week

New York City schools will close early this week due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's...
CBS 2 - Published


Reporter Update: Washington County Public Safety Preps To Respond To Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Reporter Update: Washington County Public Safety Preps To Respond To Coronavirus Outbreak

KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports from the Public Safety hangar at the Washington County Airport as they prepare to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:37Published
Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 Response [Video]

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 Response

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the closure of all public schools, universities and several types of businesses as New Jersey saw a jump of 80 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 178.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 18:12Published
