Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ABC News Special Report: Trump admin recommends limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people

ABC News Special Report: Trump admin recommends limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 06:19s - Published < > Embed
ABC News Special Report: Trump admin recommends limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people

ABC News Special Report: Trump admin recommends limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people

The Trump administration on Monday issued guidelines recommending all Americans limit gatherings of people to 10 or fewer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShidaPenns

Please Insult Me (or not, idc) RT @Loneprotester: So, Trump is transforming into a wartime president in front of our eyes and reporters are playing less gotcha. Interesti… 1 hour ago

ChrisaBetz3

.Chris a Betz. I have way to charge electric car Watching TV, news Corona virus update, Trump on the TV, special report, where is the surgeon general?😭🤔😞😉😂😃🤔 1 hour ago

Loneprotester

Wuhan’s Ghost So, Trump is transforming into a wartime president in front of our eyes and reporters are playing less gotcha. Inte… https://t.co/7n8dGBcfcM 2 hours ago

kapocalypto12

Whatsittoya Watching CBS news special report and Trump looks like he's about to fall asleep standing there 😂😂 2 hours ago

Milynoisga

Milynoisga RT @nbcsandiego: President Donald Trump is joined by Coronavirus Task Force to provide updates. Watch the NBC News Special Report here: htt… 2 hours ago

nbcsandiego

NBC 7 San Diego President Donald Trump is joined by Coronavirus Task Force to provide updates. Watch the NBC News Special Report he… https://t.co/KoRG0s1oLU 2 hours ago

WPSDLocal6

WPSD Local 6 WATCH NOW: Members of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, are prov… https://t.co/X2ajPDwypq 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump administration urging Americans avoid groups of 10 people or more [Video]

Trump administration urging Americans avoid groups of 10 people or more

The Trump administration is urging Americans to avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people, not just in bars and restaurants but in homes.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:10Published
States Plead With President Trump For A Coordinated response To Coronavirus [Video]

States Plead With President Trump For A Coordinated response To Coronavirus

U.S. states implored the Trump administration on Monday to coordinate a national response to the coronavirus pandemic. Many cities and states are following the recommendation of the CDC and banning..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.