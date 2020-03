New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Announced Closures Monday Including Non-Essential Businesses

EIGHT CASES ALL IN NEW CASTLECOUNTY.NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR PHILMURPHY ANNOUNCED CLOSURES ASWELL INCLUDING SCHOOLS ANDNONESSENTIAL BUSINESSES.LESLIE VAN ARSDAL IS INTRENTON TO BREAK DOWN NEWRESTRICTIONS FOR YOU, LESLIE.REPORTER: THE ADDITION OFTHE 80 CASES HERE IN NEWJERSEY GOVERNOR MURPHY'STAKING ACTION AND CALLING UPTHE NATIONAL GUARD AND SETTINGUP TESTING SITES AS SOON ASPOSSIBLE.ON MONDAY NEW JERSEY POSITIVECASES FOR COVID 19 JUMP TOPPED178, AS OF SUNDAY NUMBER WAS98.PROMPTING GOVERNOR PHIL MOVIETOY TAKE AGGRESSIVE MEASURES.TODAY I'M SIGNING ANEXECUTIVE ORDER STATE AGO THISEFFECTIVE WEDNESDAY MARCH 18THALL OF NEW JERSEY SCHOOLS WILLBE CLOSED AND WHILE THISCLOSURE WILL BE FOR AT LEASTTWO WEEKS THEY WILL REMAINCLOSED UNTIL SUCH TIME AS ITIS DEEMED BY HEALTH OFFICIALSTO BE SAFE FOR THEM TO REOPEN.REPORTER: GOVERNOR MURPHYIS ALSO CLOSING ALLNONESSENTIAL RECREATIONAL ANDENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES ANDSTOPPING SHORT OF THE CURFEW,HE IS MAKING A TRAVELSUGGESTION.ALL NONESSENTIAL ANDNONEMERGENCY TRAVEL IN NEWJERSEY IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGEDBETWEEN THE HOURS OF 8:00 P.M.AND 5:00 P.M.

DAILY, EFFECTIVETHIS EVENING AT 8:00 P.M.UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.REPORTER: UKEE AS YOU HAVEMENTIONED ALL RESTAURANTS WILLBE CLOSE ADD ALLOWING FOR TAKEOUT, DELIVERY ONLY.THERE IS NO TIMETABLE FOR WHENTHIS WILL ALL END BUT GOVERNORIS ASKING FOR EVERYONE TO TAKETHIS VERY SERIOUSLY.