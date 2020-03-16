The Ugly Duckling - Northern Ballet 2020 Trailer - Northern Ballet's hugely popular Ugly Duckling arrives on the big screen for the first time as part of an unmissable season of interactive ballets for children, narrated by Anita Rani.



