Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'The Ugly Duckling - Northern Ballet 2020' Trailer

'The Ugly Duckling - Northern Ballet 2020' Trailer

Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
'The Ugly Duckling - Northern Ballet 2020' Trailer

'The Ugly Duckling - Northern Ballet 2020' Trailer

The Ugly Duckling - Northern Ballet 2020 Trailer - Northern Ballet's hugely popular Ugly Duckling arrives on the big screen for the first time as part of an unmissable season of interactive ballets for children, narrated by Anita Rani.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon In 'The Quarry' First Trailer [Video]

Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon In 'The Quarry' First Trailer

Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon, Catalina Sandino Moreno and more star in this first trailer for 'The Quarry'. A mysterious new minister takes up residence at a rundown church in a desolate Texas town...

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:11Published
Top 10 Biggest Horror Movie Trailer Clichés [Video]

Top 10 Biggest Horror Movie Trailer Clichés

These scares are starting to get stale. For this list, we're looking at the most overused tropes and scenes that appear in horror movie previews.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:27Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.