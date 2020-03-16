The election is on in Illinois

Scott_S🇺🇸 RT @DaughertyStrong: @JoeBiden According to tomorrow election results reported today, you win Illinois.... https://t.co/MUf6UrvGQD 7 seconds ago

Danielle H 🎄 RT @bethanyjameswin: Illinois station broadcasts the pre-rigged election results day before the election (Biden 50% Bernie 45%) #ElectionFr… 12 seconds ago

Keen Vision Anybody heard abt them broadcasting TOMORROW'S "election results" for Illinois during The Price is Right 15 seconds ago

Paul Perez RT @theconvocouch: BREAKING: From a woman named Sherry on FB: An Illinois station broadcasts the election results day before the election (… 15 seconds ago

STAY THE FUCK HOME RT @BernieWon2016: Holy crap. Facebook user is watching the Price is Right in Illinois and THIS GRAPHIC OF ELECTION RESULTS FOR...... TOMOR… 20 seconds ago

Kevin Gosztola My comment left in the thread of @IllinoisSBE's press release on why they refuse to postpone in-person voting on Ma… https://t.co/GcEy97Pr2j 22 seconds ago

WendyO'Malley11:11 RT @LiberalCEO: 1.9m votes reported for Bernie v Biden leaked results from Illinois... Despite the election being *tomorrow.* In 2016 just… 37 seconds ago