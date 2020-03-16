Las Vegas stores changing hours 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published Las Vegas stores changing hours Several supermarkets are changing hours to be able to stock shelves in Las Vegas amid coronavirus fears.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this PulsarSmash RT @kristendesilva: for any other midnight-2 a.m. grocery shoppers: Smith’s stores in Las Vegas are changing hours temporarily to 6 a.m.-11… 3 days ago kristen desilva for any other midnight-2 a.m. grocery shoppers: Smith’s stores in Las Vegas are changing hours temporarily to 6 a.m.-11 p.m. 3 days ago