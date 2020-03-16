Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Las Vegas stores changing hours

Las Vegas stores changing hours

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Las Vegas stores changing hours

Las Vegas stores changing hours

Several supermarkets are changing hours to be able to stock shelves in Las Vegas amid coronavirus fears.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulsarSmash

PulsarSmash RT @kristendesilva: for any other midnight-2 a.m. grocery shoppers: Smith’s stores in Las Vegas are changing hours temporarily to 6 a.m.-11… 3 days ago

kristendesilva

kristen desilva for any other midnight-2 a.m. grocery shoppers: Smith’s stores in Las Vegas are changing hours temporarily to 6 a.m.-11 p.m. 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Store hours changing in Las Vegas valley [Video]

Store hours changing in Las Vegas valley

Several stores in the Las Vegas valley are shutting down temporarily or changing their hours because of the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:24Published
NV JobConnect: Expanded hours for unemployment claims [Video]

NV JobConnect: Expanded hours for unemployment claims

Gov. Steve Sisolak says business hours have been extended if you need to file an unemployment claim.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.